Controversial DEI Lawsuit Targets Coca-Cola Bottler over Gender-Exclusive Event

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has sued Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, accusing it of sex discrimination for organizing a networking event exclusive to female employees. This lawsuit marks the first challenge to workplace diversity programs under the Trump administration, raising questions about DEI practices and reverse discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 04:22 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 04:22 IST
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has initiated legal action against Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, claiming the bottler engaged in sex discrimination by holding a female-only networking event. This marks the first lawsuit of its kind since President Donald Trump took office, scrutinizing the legality of diversity-focused workplace initiatives.

According to the lawsuit, the event excluded male employees and violated federal law. The EEOC's acting general counsel, Catherine Eschbach, emphasized the importance of ensuring equal access to employment aspects for both men and women. The lawsuit argues that excluding a protected class from employer-sponsored events is unlawful.

Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, owned by Kirin Holdings, is not the only company under scrutiny. The EEOC is also investigating other corporations, such as Nike and Northwestern Mutual Insurance, for alleged discrimination against white workers. This lawsuit could set a precedent for evaluating DEI programs under claims of reverse discrimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

