Left Menu

Ivory Coast Cocoa Dilemma: Unsold Stock Piles Up

Ivory Coast faces a surplus of 200,000 metric tons of cocoa due to state-regulated prices. Industry experts suggest that reducing these prices is essential to stimulate sales from local farmers to global traders, thereby avoiding the accumulation of unsold cocoa by next month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-02-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:16 IST
Ivory Coast Cocoa Dilemma: Unsold Stock Piles Up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ivory Coast stands at a critical junction with 200,000 metric tons of cocoa potentially unsold by the end of next month. The stalemate arises from state-regulated prices that industry experts suggest need cutting to boost sales.

Local farmers are unable to push their produce to global traders due to the financial impasse, compounding the predicament facing the nation known as the world's top cocoa producer.

Trading executives argue that slashing these prices could unlock the market, ensuring economic mobility and supporting the livelihoods of countless farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia Alleges Ukraine's Nuclear Ambitions Amid Conflict

Russia Alleges Ukraine's Nuclear Ambitions Amid Conflict

 Russia
2
Legal Lip Service: Bridging the Gender Equality Enforcement Divide

Legal Lip Service: Bridging the Gender Equality Enforcement Divide

 Global
3
The Persistent Allure of U.S. Assets Amid Tumultuous Policies

The Persistent Allure of U.S. Assets Amid Tumultuous Policies

 Global
4
Aid Groups Petition Against Gaza Ban: A Fight for Humanitarian Access

Aid Groups Petition Against Gaza Ban: A Fight for Humanitarian Access

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026