Fast-Track Court Sought in Zubeen Garg's Mysterious Death Case

Amid rising concerns over the lethargic judicial proceedings, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced intentions to consult with the family of late singer Zubeen Garg regarding a fast-track court for the case surrounding his death. Sarma made this announcement during an event in Mariani, Jorhat District.

Despite accusations of political motives influencing the case, Sarma defends that the matter transcends politics and aims for a fair and expeditious trial. The singer's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and sister, Palme Borthakur, have expressed dissatisfaction with the slow progress, appealing for expedited court hearings.

Public Prosecutor Ziaul Kamar echoed these sentiments, highlighting delays due to multiple petitions filed by the accused in the Kamrup Metropolitan District and Sessions Court. The Chief Minister assured that stakeholder consultations would precede any decision to move the case to a fast-track court as requested by the family and supporters.