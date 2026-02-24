Tickets Go on Sale for T20 World Cup Final Stages with Conditional Refund Policy

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has opened ticket sales for the T20 World Cup semifinals and final matches, incorporating a unique refund policy. Should Pakistan or Sri Lanka qualify for certain matches, refunds are guaranteed for ticket holders of affected games.

Tickets, released at 7 PM IST, cover the semifinals on March 4 and 5, and the final on March 8. Venues include R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The final is set for Ahmedabad unless Pakistan's advancement requires a venue shift to Colombo. All ticket purchases, including for different outcomes, are processed through tickets.t20worldcup.com.