Left Menu

Gold Dips as Dollar Gains and Global Tensions Loom

Gold prices fell over 2% due to profit-taking and a stronger dollar, as markets assessed U.S. tariff strategies and Iran-U.S. tensions. Despite a brief rally, the uncertainty holds gold's value steady, while similar trends affect silver, platinum, and palladium. Unemployment shifts raise further economic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:19 IST
Gold Dips as Dollar Gains and Global Tensions Loom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gold prices declined more than 2% on Tuesday, retreating from a three-week peak as investors took profits and a firmer dollar put pressure on the precious metals market. Traders awaited direction on U.S. tariff policies and increasing tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The U.S. dollar's 0.3% rise rendered greenback-priced gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, contributing to the sell-off. Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals, described the pullback as corrective after a previous upward trend, citing the stronger dollar's negative influence.

While the market grappled with tariff and geopolitical uncertainties, gold's status as a safe-haven continued to attract buyers. Nonetheless, without fresh geopolitical catalysts, prices face resistance near record highs. Parallel declines were observed in other precious metals including silver, platinum, and palladium, amid broader economic transitions flagged by Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic.

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand Unveils Ambitious Rs 1.58 Lakh Crore Budget for 2026-27

Jharkhand Unveils Ambitious Rs 1.58 Lakh Crore Budget for 2026-27

 India
2
Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Advancements and Trade Policy Shifts

Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Advancements and Trade Policy Shifts

 Global
3
Mizoram Reinvents Marital Rights with Landmark Legislation

Mizoram Reinvents Marital Rights with Landmark Legislation

 India
4
Mexico's Commitment to a Safe 2026 FIFA World Cup Amidst Cartel Clashes

Mexico's Commitment to a Safe 2026 FIFA World Cup Amidst Cartel Clashes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026