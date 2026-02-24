Left Menu

Campus Tensions Rise as Religious Protests Erupt at Lucknow University

Tensions flared at Lucknow University when ABVP activists demanded the 'shuddhikaran' of a site after a namaz was offered there. Police intervened, detaining a few protesters to prevent escalation. The controversy stems from the mosque located in the Lal Baradari complex, which has been a focal point on campus.

Lucknow | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

Protests erupted at Lucknow University's campus when members of the ABVP, backed by RSS, congregated to demand the 'shuddhikaran' of a site where namaz was previously offered. The protesters, chanting religious slogans, were eventually stopped by police interventions.

Detentions were made to maintain peace as tensions escalated with activists reciting the Hanuman Chalisa near the Lal Baradari mosque. The police intervened, detaining several activists to prevent any further complications and maintain order on campus.

The mosque, which was recently declared a restricted zone, has become the center of controversy. NSUI claims that namaz has been a long-standing practice there, complicating the university administration's efforts to maintain peace amid religious and political factions clashing on campus grounds.

