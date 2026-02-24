Andhra Pradesh's Investment Bazar: Paving the Path to Energy Efficiency

The 'Investment Bazar' workshop in Andhra Pradesh highlighted the critical need for time-bound implementation of energy efficiency projects to foster sustainable industrial growth. P Pulla Reddy, CEO of Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), urged industries, MSMEs, bankers, and technology providers to capitalize on the state's vast technical potential.

Reddy emphasized the importance of swift financial closure and timely project execution to strengthen industry competitiveness and advance climate objectives. Andhra Pradesh has identified more than Rs 400 crore in viable energy efficiency projects through a series of Investment Bazar events. He called for aggressive public and private capital mobilization to bring these projects to fruition.

Discussing the State Energy Efficiency Policy 2024–2028, Reddy underscored the compliance mandate with the Energy Conservation Building Code 2017 across 123 Urban Local Bodies and the success of over 1,800 approved buildings. The workshop, part of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency's initiative, spotlighted Andhra Pradesh's accomplishments, including significant energy savings and achievements under the Perform, Achieve and Trade mechanism.

(With inputs from agencies.)