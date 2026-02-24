Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Investment Bazar: Paving the Path to Energy Efficiency

The 'Investment Bazar' workshop in Andhra Pradesh spotlighted the urgency of implementing energy efficiency projects to boost sustainable industrial growth. P Pulla Reddy of APSECM emphasized timely execution and financial closure to tap into the state's potential. Over Rs 400 crore in viable projects were identified to enhance competitiveness and climate goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-02-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:04 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Investment Bazar: Paving the Path to Energy Efficiency
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Investment Bazar' workshop in Andhra Pradesh highlighted the critical need for time-bound implementation of energy efficiency projects to foster sustainable industrial growth. P Pulla Reddy, CEO of Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), urged industries, MSMEs, bankers, and technology providers to capitalize on the state's vast technical potential.

Reddy emphasized the importance of swift financial closure and timely project execution to strengthen industry competitiveness and advance climate objectives. Andhra Pradesh has identified more than Rs 400 crore in viable energy efficiency projects through a series of Investment Bazar events. He called for aggressive public and private capital mobilization to bring these projects to fruition.

Discussing the State Energy Efficiency Policy 2024–2028, Reddy underscored the compliance mandate with the Energy Conservation Building Code 2017 across 123 Urban Local Bodies and the success of over 1,800 approved buildings. The workshop, part of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency's initiative, spotlighted Andhra Pradesh's accomplishments, including significant energy savings and achievements under the Perform, Achieve and Trade mechanism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luxembourg-India Regulatory Talks: Strengthening Financial Ties

Luxembourg-India Regulatory Talks: Strengthening Financial Ties

 India
2
Turkey Secures $6.75 Billion for Landmark Bosphorus Railway Project

Turkey Secures $6.75 Billion for Landmark Bosphorus Railway Project

 Turkey
3
Kharge Accuses Modi of Yielding to US Pressure at Farmers' Rally

Kharge Accuses Modi of Yielding to US Pressure at Farmers' Rally

 India
4
Kharge Accuses Modi of Trading India's Sovereignty Under U.S. Pressure

Kharge Accuses Modi of Trading India's Sovereignty Under U.S. Pressure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026