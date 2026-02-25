U.S. Justice Department Files Lawsuit Against University of California
The U.S. Justice Department announced a lawsuit against the University of California, alleging the university created an antisemitic hostile work environment at its Los Angeles campus.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 00:53 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 00:53 IST
The U.S. Justice Department has taken legal action against the University of California, accusing it of fostering an antisemitic hostile work environment at its Los Angeles campus.
This lawsuit marks a significant development, highlighting allegations of discrimination that may be affecting the university's workplace atmosphere.
The outcome of this case will be closely monitored as it addresses serious concerns regarding the alleged treatment of staff and students at the educational institution.
ALSO READ
Judge Allows Tesla Discrimination Lawsuit to Proceed with Skepticism
Sikkim CM Condemns Racial Discrimination in Delhi
Claudia Sheinbaum Considers Legal Action Against Elon Musk's Allegations
Bhojpuri Singer Antara Singh Faces Legal Action Over Casteist Abuse Claims
Blanket Politics: Row Over Religious Discrimination in Rajasthan