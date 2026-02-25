Justice Department Sues UCLA Over Alleged Discrimination
The Trump administration has filed a lawsuit against the University of California system for alleged discrimination against Jewish and Israeli employees at UCLA. The lawsuit claims UCLA violated civil rights laws by not preventing a hostile work environment. UCLA has yet to comment on the lawsuit.
The administration of President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against the University of California system, citing unlawful discrimination against Jewish and Israeli faculty at UCLA due to an allegedly antisemitic workplace environment.
Filed in Los Angeles, the suit adds to the administration's ongoing legal challenges against Californian institutions, accusing UCLA of failing to mitigate discriminatory conduct following the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants.
The Justice Department's statement mentions that many affected employees have either left their positions, shifted to remote work, or taken leaves of absence. The situation corresponds with anti-Israel protests on various U.S. campuses, events that protesters argue are being mischaracterized as antisemitic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- UCALawsuit
- antisemitism
- UCLA
- discrimination
- Jews
- Israel
- JusticeDepartment
- Hamas
- protests
ALSO READ
India and Israel Forge 'Special Strategic Partnership'
India-Israel Joint Effort Against Terrorism: Renewed Resolve and Cooperation
Aid Groups Petition Israeli Court Over Harsh Gaza Regulations
Judge Allows Tesla Discrimination Lawsuit to Proceed with Skepticism
Sikkim CM Condemns Racial Discrimination in Delhi