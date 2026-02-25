Justice Department Sues UCLA Over Alleged Discrimination

The administration of President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against the University of California system, citing unlawful discrimination against Jewish and Israeli faculty at UCLA due to an allegedly antisemitic workplace environment.

Filed in Los Angeles, the suit adds to the administration's ongoing legal challenges against Californian institutions, accusing UCLA of failing to mitigate discriminatory conduct following the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants.

The Justice Department's statement mentions that many affected employees have either left their positions, shifted to remote work, or taken leaves of absence. The situation corresponds with anti-Israel protests on various U.S. campuses, events that protesters argue are being mischaracterized as antisemitic.

