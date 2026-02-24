Sikkim CM Condemns Racial Discrimination in Delhi

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has condemned a racial discrimination incident involving three women from Arunachal Pradesh in New Delhi, calling it deeply concerning and unfortunate.

The chief minister's statement came after a video went viral showing the women facing racial abuse and criminal intimidation in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar area last week.

Tamang highlighted the need for maintaining dignity and mutual respect, emphasizing that the Northeast is an integral part of India and all citizens deserve equality and respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)