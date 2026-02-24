Sikkim CM Condemns Racial Discrimination in Delhi
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang strongly criticized a racial discrimination incident against three Arunachali women in Delhi, urging respect and equality for all. A viral video highlighted the abuse, prompting calls for societal understanding and mutual respect.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 24-02-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 17:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has condemned a racial discrimination incident involving three women from Arunachal Pradesh in New Delhi, calling it deeply concerning and unfortunate.
The chief minister's statement came after a video went viral showing the women facing racial abuse and criminal intimidation in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar area last week.
Tamang highlighted the need for maintaining dignity and mutual respect, emphasizing that the Northeast is an integral part of India and all citizens deserve equality and respect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Neighborhood Cricket Conflict Turns Fatal: Teenager Killed in West Delhi
Delhi's Revenue Department Expansion: A Strategic District Reorganisation
Gold Chain Snatchers Captured After Daring Delhi Heist
Delhi Assembly Speaker Unveils Sustainable Governance Initiatives
Youth Embrace Tradition and Innovation in Arunachal Pradesh