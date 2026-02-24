Left Menu

Bhojpuri Singer Antara Singh Faces Legal Action Over Casteist Abuse Claims

A court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Bhojpuri singer Antara Singh and an event manager for alleged casteist abuse and intimidation. The incident originated from a canceled performance where the aggrieved party was reportedly insulted and threatened. Legal proceedings continue with the next hearing slated for March 14.

Bhojpuri Singer Antara Singh Faces Legal Action Over Casteist Abuse Claims
A non-bailable warrant and attachment notice have been issued against Bhojpuri singer Antara Singh, alias Priyanka, and an event manager. The action stems from allegations of casteist abuse and criminal intimidation, connected to a canceled event.

Government counsel Shashank Shekhar Katyayan stated that the court acted after the accused failed to appear, regarding an incident from nearly two years ago. Complainant Rajendra Kumar claimed he paid Rs 1.70 lakh in advance for a scheduled program that Singh did not perform.

When Kumar sought an explanation and a refund, he was allegedly met with casteist slurs and threats by the event organiser. Following a police probe directed by the court, Special Judge Abid Shameem issued the non-bailable warrants. Further proceedings are set for March 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

