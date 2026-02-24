Claudia Sheinbaum Considers Legal Action Against Elon Musk's Allegations

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is evaluating the possibility of initiating legal action against entrepreneur Elon Musk, following his social media comments tying her to drug cartels.

The controversy erupted after Musk's post on platform X, which coincided with the arrest and death of Nemesio 'El Mencho' Oseguera, a cartel leader apprehended by Mexican security forces.

Sheinbaum announced at her daily press briefing that government lawyers are currently reviewing Musk's allegations to determine the potential for a legal response.