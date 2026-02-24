Left Menu

Claudia Sheinbaum Considers Legal Action Against Elon Musk's Allegations

Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum is contemplating legal measures following Elon Musk's claims linking her to drug cartels, shared through a social media post. Musk's comment surfaced after the capture of a major cartel leader. Government attorneys are evaluating the feasibility of legal proceedings.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is evaluating the possibility of initiating legal action against entrepreneur Elon Musk, following his social media comments tying her to drug cartels.

The controversy erupted after Musk's post on platform X, which coincided with the arrest and death of Nemesio 'El Mencho' Oseguera, a cartel leader apprehended by Mexican security forces.

Sheinbaum announced at her daily press briefing that government lawyers are currently reviewing Musk's allegations to determine the potential for a legal response.

