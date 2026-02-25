Tamil Nadu Mourns the Loss of CPI Veteran R Nallakannu

The mortal remains of veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu were taken from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital to the CPI Head Office in T Nagar, Chennai, as Communist Party members across Tamil Nadu mourned his passing.

Nallakannu, one of the senior-most Communist leaders in the state, died at the age of 101 at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where he had been receiving treatment. His death marked the end of an era for the Communist movement in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin paid tribute to R Nallakannu, calling him an "indomitable comrade" and "political volcano." Stalin lauded Nallakannu for his unwavering spirit, recalling his words: "Even though I lack proper vision in one eye, there is another eye in my heart. That is the good eye."

Stalin highlighted Nallakannu's commitment to the working class and his unyielding opposition to oppressive laws, stressing his alliance with former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in advocating for social change. Stalin noted Nallakannu's belief in the synergy between Communist ideology and the Dravidian movement.

VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan also honored Nallakannu, emphasizing his work for Dalits and marginalized communities. Thirumavalavan praised Nallakannu's dedication to social justice and called him a beacon for future generations, expressing a personal sense of loss at his passing.

Thirumavalavan extended gratitude to the Chief Minister for honoring Nallakannu with State Honour and called for the highest national recognition, the Bharat Ratna, to be conferred on him for his contributions.

