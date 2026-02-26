BOJ on the Brink: March-April Rate Decision Looms

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda recently announced that the central bank will review crucial data during its March and April meetings before deciding on possible interest rate hikes. The decision is aimed at aligning with Japan's economic and price projections, as reported by the Yomiuri newspaper.

Ueda highlighted the current expectation of underlying inflation reaching a 2% target by fiscal 2026-2027. However, the outcome could be expedited if this year's wage negotiations yield better-than-expected results. He stressed the importance of examining all available data without solely relying on the quarterly Tankan business sentiment survey.

The possibility of rate increases is influenced by political dynamics, especially with dovish Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's preference for fiscal and monetary expansion. Ueda has signaled the BOJ's commitment to adjusting rates if necessary, amid fluctuating market expectations and the yen's recent performance.