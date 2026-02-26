U.S. Senate Faces Critical Decision on ISS Future and Moon Base Ambitions
The U.S. Senate committee is set to consider extending the International Space Station's operation until 2032, allowing more time for companies to develop a replacement. The extension is part of a NASA bill to compete with China's space advancements, including potential lunar missions under NASA's Artemis program.
The International Space Station's future remains uncertain as a U.S. Senate committee prepares to vote on extending its operational life by two years. The move, intended to give private companies time to develop a replacement, is part of a broader NASA strategy aimed at countering China's expanding presence in space.
Set for discussion on March 4 by the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, the legislation also mandates NASA to build a lunar base as part of the Artemis program. The proposed ISS extension is supported by bipartisan figures, including committee chair Ted Cruz and ranking member Maria Cantwell.
Originally slated for a 2030 retirement, the ISS now faces an uncertain future beyond 2032. Meanwhile, NASA is evaluating commercial concepts for ISS replacements, involving companies like Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin. Despite progress, NASA remains cautious of potential gaps in U.S. crewed activities amid the rise of geopolitical competition.
