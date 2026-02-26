Tensions Rise as Florida Speedboat Invades Cuban Waters

A Florida-registered speedboat infiltrated Cuban waters this week, escalating tensions between the two nations. According to Cuba's official media, the vessel carried 10 individuals armed with assault rifles who allegedly had 'terrorist' intentions.

Cuban authorities reported that their forces neutralized what they described as an imminent threat by killing four and wounding six others aboard the speedboat.

The incident underscores ongoing tensions and highlights the complex geopolitical challenges in the region, with individuals on the speedboat reportedly being Cuban residents of the U.S., according to state-run Cubadebate news outlet.

