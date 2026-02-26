Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Florida Speedboat Invades Cuban Waters

A Florida-registered speedboat entered Cuban waters and reportedly opened fire on a Cuban patrol. The boat carried 10 individuals armed with assault rifles, alleged to have 'terrorist' intentions. Cuban forces reported killing four people and wounding six others on the speedboat, according to state-run media.

26-02-2026
  Cuba

A Florida-registered speedboat infiltrated Cuban waters this week, escalating tensions between the two nations. According to Cuba's official media, the vessel carried 10 individuals armed with assault rifles who allegedly had 'terrorist' intentions.

Cuban authorities reported that their forces neutralized what they described as an imminent threat by killing four and wounding six others aboard the speedboat.

The incident underscores ongoing tensions and highlights the complex geopolitical challenges in the region, with individuals on the speedboat reportedly being Cuban residents of the U.S., according to state-run Cubadebate news outlet.

