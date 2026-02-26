Qantas Soars with Record Earnings Amidst International Market Challenges

Qantas Airways, Australia's flagship carrier, reported record first-half earnings as robust travel demand and strategic investments in fuel-efficient aircraft bolstered performance.

However, market expectations were not entirely met, leading to a significant drop in share price by over 6%. While domestic earnings rose by 14%, international performance lagged behind due to increased costs and currency fluctuations.

CEO Vanessa Hudson highlighted the positive impact of their new generation aircraft, predicting continued success, particularly from the Jetstar division, despite recent economic challenges on Australian-U.S. routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)