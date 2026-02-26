Left Menu

Qantas Soars with Record Earnings Amidst International Market Challenges

Australia's Qantas Airways achieved record first-half earnings due to strong travel demand and fleet upgrades. Despite a rise in domestic earnings, shares fell over 6% as international results disappointed. CEO Vanessa Hudson emphasized the growth due to new aircraft, especially benefiting budget arm Jetstar.

Qantas Airways, Australia's flagship carrier, reported record first-half earnings as robust travel demand and strategic investments in fuel-efficient aircraft bolstered performance.

However, market expectations were not entirely met, leading to a significant drop in share price by over 6%. While domestic earnings rose by 14%, international performance lagged behind due to increased costs and currency fluctuations.

CEO Vanessa Hudson highlighted the positive impact of their new generation aircraft, predicting continued success, particularly from the Jetstar division, despite recent economic challenges on Australian-U.S. routes.

