Standoff at Shoghi: Delhi vs. Shimla Police Clash Over Youth Congress Arrests

A dramatic standoff between Delhi and Shimla police concluded after 24 hours, centering on the arrest of three Youth Congress activists tied to a 'shirtless protest' at the AI Summit.

The Shimla Police detained Delhi officers, accusing them of kidnapping during the transfer of the activists. The Delhi team claimed they had proper remand documentation, leading to procedural clashes.

Despite tensions, Delhi Police retained their evidence and continued their journey, while Shimla police accused them of obstructing an active investigation. The political fallout intensified with accusations of anarchy from local leaders.