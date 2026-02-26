Left Menu

India Gears Up for 8th WTO Trade Policy Review in 2026

India's 8th Trade Policy Review at the WTO is scheduled for July 2026, featuring a peer-review of national trade policies. Led by Surjit Bhujabal, India showcased digital Customs reforms. The country has moved toward 'TFA Plus' measures to align with global best practices, enhancing trade transparency and efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 14:40 IST
  • India

India is preparing for its 8th Trade Policy Review at the World Trade Organization (WTO) in July 2026. The review will thoroughly examine the country's national trade policies as part of an international peer-review process.

An Indian delegation, headed by Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (Member- Customs) Surjit Bhujabal, highlighted India's advancements in digital Customs reforms and the implementation of the Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) before the upcoming review, according to the finance ministry.

India has taken significant strides toward exceeding WTO TFA commitments by adopting 'TFA Plus' measures. These efforts aim to streamline trade procedures by enhancing transparency, reducing transaction costs, and fostering greater integration into global value chains.

