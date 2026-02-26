Left Menu

Farmers Bare All in Bold Protest Against Indore Land Acquisition

Hundreds of farmers protested partially clothed in Indore, demanding the cancellation of a land acquisition move for a road project. The 85-kilometer project affects 2,400 acres across 44 villages. Farmers claim it's to benefit land mafias under the guise of the 2028 Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 26-02-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 16:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring act of rebellion, hundreds of farmers staged a semi-naked protest in Indore, demanding the revocation of a controversial land acquisition plan. The proposed 85-kilometer road project threatens 2,400 acres of farmland.

Spanning 44 villages, the plan has sparked outrage among local farmers, including noted innovator Santosh Somtiya. Authorities argue the road is needed for the 2028 Simhastha Kumbh Mela, but Somtiya insists it's a cover to benefit land mafias.

Officials assure that discussions with the farmers are underway. Additional District Magistrate Roshan Rai has pledged to address the grievances, promising a fair resolution to the escalating stand-off.

