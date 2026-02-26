Left Menu

Cracks in Patna's Heritage: Metro Tunneling Sparks Concern

Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha assures examination of cracks in buildings on Ashok Rajpath, Patna, due to metro trenching. Significant sites like Wheeler Senate House are affected. Efforts include joint inspections and use of crack meters to monitor structural conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-02-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 16:18 IST
Cracks in Patna's Heritage: Metro Tunneling Sparks Concern
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the Bihar assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha addressed concerns over cracks appearing in numerous buildings along Ashok Rajpath, Patna, amid tunneling work for the metro project. This includes the historically significant Wheeler Senate House of Patna University.

Sinha, who oversees Urban Development and Housing, revealed a joint inspection was conducted involving metro contractors and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, ensuring no alarming expansion in the cracks' width was noticed. However, officials remain vigilant, employing crack meters to detect changes.

The construction, undertaken by Patna Metro Rail Corporation, began in mid-2025. Protective measures accompany the process to preserve heritage sites, sparked by concerns from BJP MLA Ratnesh Kumar regarding potential damage to key landmarks including Wheeler Senate House, a site of historical events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh's Golf Ambitions: A Leap Towards Global Sporting Stage

Chhattisgarh's Golf Ambitions: A Leap Towards Global Sporting Stage

 India
2
CBI Slaps New Case on Anil Ambani: Bank Fraud Allegations Emerge

CBI Slaps New Case on Anil Ambani: Bank Fraud Allegations Emerge

 India
3
Revolutionizing Knee Surgery with FT-3D: Dr. Gill's Precision Paradigm

Revolutionizing Knee Surgery with FT-3D: Dr. Gill's Precision Paradigm

 United States
4
India-Israel Synergy: Modi and Netanyahu Boost IMEC and I2U2 Initiatives

India-Israel Synergy: Modi and Netanyahu Boost IMEC and I2U2 Initiatives

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026