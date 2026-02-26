Cracks in Patna's Heritage: Metro Tunneling Sparks Concern

In the Bihar assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha addressed concerns over cracks appearing in numerous buildings along Ashok Rajpath, Patna, amid tunneling work for the metro project. This includes the historically significant Wheeler Senate House of Patna University.

Sinha, who oversees Urban Development and Housing, revealed a joint inspection was conducted involving metro contractors and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, ensuring no alarming expansion in the cracks' width was noticed. However, officials remain vigilant, employing crack meters to detect changes.

The construction, undertaken by Patna Metro Rail Corporation, began in mid-2025. Protective measures accompany the process to preserve heritage sites, sparked by concerns from BJP MLA Ratnesh Kumar regarding potential damage to key landmarks including Wheeler Senate House, a site of historical events.

(With inputs from agencies.)