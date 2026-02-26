Youth Struggles: Unemployment Crisis Among British NEETs
Nearly 1 million Britons aged 16-24 were classified as NEETs at the end of 2025, marking the second highest level in over a decade. The rising NEET rate highlights labor market challenges among youth, influenced by minimum wage increases, government policies, and economic factors like artificial intelligence.
The number of young Britons not in employment, education, or training (NEET) has reached nearly 1 million, according to data that reflects a troubling trend in the nation's labor market. This figure marks the second-highest level in over a decade, raising concerns about the future of Britain's youth workforce.
Official statistics revealed that the NEET rate for those aged 16-24 rose to 957,000 in the last quarter of 2025. This uptick stands just shy of the 971,000 recorded in the final quarter of 2024. The NEET rate, now at 12.8%, offers a more nuanced perspective on youth unemployment than the general unemployment rate, which was 16.1% for 16-64-year-olds.
Experts, including Bank of England's Chief Economist Huw Pill, suggest that increases in the minimum wage and employer social security charges are hindering young people from entering the job market. Additionally, economists from major research bodies have cited government policies and economic weaknesses, including the impact of artificial intelligence, as contributing factors.
