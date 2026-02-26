India's Infrastructure Investment Trusts: A New Phase of Expansion

India's Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) have showcased impressive returns for the third quarter of FY26, distributing Rs 5,565 crore among approximately 4 lakh unitholders. This performance highlights another steady growth phase for the sector, which encompasses 26 business trusts.

The second quarter also saw substantial returns, with Rs 4,287 crore distributed. The returns are drawn from various sources, including interest, dividends, and capital repayments. The recent quarter marked the entry of two new InvITs, indicating continued sectoral growth.

The Bharat InvITs Association credits government infrastructure support and regulatory measures for the sector's attractiveness, with total assets under management reaching Rs 7 lakh crore. InvITs are expected to play a crucial role going forward, aiding capital unlocking and infrastructure financing.

