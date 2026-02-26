Supreme Court Pushes for Reformation: Overhaul of Open Prisons Mandated

The Supreme Court has instructed all states and Union territories to create a structured protocol for staffing Open Correctional Institutions (OCI) and open barracks, aiming to enhance their role in prisoner reformation and rehabilitation. These semi-open or open prisons, which offer work opportunities outside the premises during the day, are envisioned to integrate convicts into society and alleviate psychological challenges.

Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta emphasized that prisons should be centers of correction, affirming that dignity and social reintegration are constitutional mandates, not mere ideals. To address vacancy issues, the Court mandated a three-month timeline for developing protocols and a subsequent two-month period to fill vacant positions.

Highlighting the absence of standardized governance, a high-powered committee led by former Justice S. Ravindra Bhat will now draft common standards for OCI management. Additional directions ensure adequate facilities for female prisoners and call for prison infrastructure assessments. This initiative underscores the Court's commitment to upholding constitutional rights and enhancing the dignity of prisoners.