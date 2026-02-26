Left Menu

Rebuilding Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict: A Diplomatic Effort

Ukrainian and U.S. officials convened in Geneva for post-war reconstruction talks despite stalled peace negotiations with Russia. The talks aim to attract $800 billion for rebuilding Ukraine after extensive damage from Russian strikes. Both sides remain divided on critical issues, hindering progress toward peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 16:20 IST
Rebuilding Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict: A Diplomatic Effort
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Geneva, officials from Ukraine and the United States convened on Thursday to discuss post-war reconstruction, amidst ongoing conflict with Russia. This meeting follows continued attacks by Russian forces, which have targeted Ukraine's infrastructure, causing widespread destruction.

The discussions, featuring Ukrainian representatives and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff alongside Jared Kushner, aim to secure approximately $800 billion in funding for Ukraine's rebuilding efforts. This comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy calls for international sanctions on Russia and further military support.

Meanwhile, tensions persist, with both Ukrainian and Russian negotiators failing to reach agreements on crucial issues, including territorial disputes. This failure underscores the challenges of ending the prolonged conflict, as Ukraine continues to resist ceding territory despite Russian pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
In area of defence, India and Israel have decades-old cooperation; MoU inked last year will give new direction to it: PM Modi.

In area of defence, India and Israel have decades-old cooperation; MoU inked...

 Global
2
We will work towards joint development, joint production and transfer of technologies: PM Modi on India-Israel defence cooperation.

We will work towards joint development, joint production and transfer of tec...

 Global
3
From SAGAR to MAHASAGAR: India's Maritime Revolution

From SAGAR to MAHASAGAR: India's Maritime Revolution

 India
4
Britain's Youth Labor Market Crisis: The Struggle of NEETs

Britain's Youth Labor Market Crisis: The Struggle of NEETs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026