Rebuilding Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict: A Diplomatic Effort

In Geneva, officials from Ukraine and the United States convened on Thursday to discuss post-war reconstruction, amidst ongoing conflict with Russia. This meeting follows continued attacks by Russian forces, which have targeted Ukraine's infrastructure, causing widespread destruction.

The discussions, featuring Ukrainian representatives and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff alongside Jared Kushner, aim to secure approximately $800 billion in funding for Ukraine's rebuilding efforts. This comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy calls for international sanctions on Russia and further military support.

Meanwhile, tensions persist, with both Ukrainian and Russian negotiators failing to reach agreements on crucial issues, including territorial disputes. This failure underscores the challenges of ending the prolonged conflict, as Ukraine continues to resist ceding territory despite Russian pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)