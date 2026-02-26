Supreme Court Stands Firm: NCERT Textbook Controversy Sparks Legal Action

The National Bar Council voiced strong backing for the Supreme Court's intervention against NCERT and Education Ministry officials following a controversial textbook chapter titled 'Corruption in the Judiciary.' The Supreme Court issued show cause notices demanding accountability from the Ministry of Education and NCERT's director.

Senior Advocate Pinky Anand criticized the textbook content as a deliberate affront against the judiciary, expressing support for the court's protective measures. Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay suggested a broader examination of corruption beyond the judiciary to better educate students on systemic issues affecting democracy.

Furthermore, Adish C Aggarwala of the All India Bar Association described the Supreme Court's actions as justified. NCERT has withdrawn the textbook and issued an apology, committing to a review of the controversial material. The apex court has directed the submission of detailed records from the NCERT committee responsible for the chapter.

(With inputs from agencies.)