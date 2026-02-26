Left Menu

Supreme Court Stands Firm: NCERT Textbook Controversy Sparks Legal Action

The National Bar Council members support the Supreme Court's decision to issue show cause notices to NCERT and Education Ministry officials over a textbook chapter criticizing the judiciary. The court demands explanations and reviews, emphasizing corruption should be contextually discussed beyond the judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 17:25 IST
Supreme Court Stands Firm: NCERT Textbook Controversy Sparks Legal Action
Advocate Pinky Anand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Bar Council voiced strong backing for the Supreme Court's intervention against NCERT and Education Ministry officials following a controversial textbook chapter titled 'Corruption in the Judiciary.' The Supreme Court issued show cause notices demanding accountability from the Ministry of Education and NCERT's director.

Senior Advocate Pinky Anand criticized the textbook content as a deliberate affront against the judiciary, expressing support for the court's protective measures. Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay suggested a broader examination of corruption beyond the judiciary to better educate students on systemic issues affecting democracy.

Furthermore, Adish C Aggarwala of the All India Bar Association described the Supreme Court's actions as justified. NCERT has withdrawn the textbook and issued an apology, committing to a review of the controversial material. The apex court has directed the submission of detailed records from the NCERT committee responsible for the chapter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ONGC's Para Games 2026: A Celebration of Inclusivity and Strength

ONGC's Para Games 2026: A Celebration of Inclusivity and Strength

 India
2
Denmark's Parliamentary Election Set for March 24

Denmark's Parliamentary Election Set for March 24

 Denmark
3
Geneva Talks Focus on Ukraine's Reconstruction Amid Ongoing War

Geneva Talks Focus on Ukraine's Reconstruction Amid Ongoing War

 Global
4
India-Israel Ties Strengthened: A Strategic Partnership Blossoms

India-Israel Ties Strengthened: A Strategic Partnership Blossoms

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026