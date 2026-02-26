Left Menu

Zimbabwe Takes Bold Stance Against India in T20 Clash

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza chose to bowl first after winning the toss against India in their Super 8 T20 World Cup match. India introduced Sanju Samson and Axar Patel, while Zimbabwe maintained consistency with one change. Zimbabwe appears poised to challenge India decisively.

Updated: 26-02-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:06 IST
In a strategic move, Zimbabwe's captain Sikandar Raza won the toss and decided to bowl first in the high-stakes Super 8 T20 World Cup showdown against India on Thursday.

India responded by making two tactical changes, bringing in Sanju Samson and Axar Patel, omitting Rinku Singh and Washington Sundar. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe made a solitary adjustment to their lineup.

As the match progresses, both teams are poised for a fiercely competitive encounter, with Raza's leadership at the forefront for Zimbabwe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

