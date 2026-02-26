Sweden Heightens Energy Security After Cyberattack on Polish Infrastructure

In response to a recent cyberattack on Polish infrastructure, Sweden has directed its energy industry to elevate security measures. This directive comes despite an absence of specific threats, according to the Nordic country's signal intelligence agency.

Swedish TV4 reported that authorities are scrutinizing a potential threat to the region's energy providers possibly linked to a foreign power. Sweden's National Defence Radio Establishment has urged the energy sector to enhance vigilance and implement protective measures.

The move follows Poland's success in thwarting a significant cyberattack aimed at disrupting communications between renewable installations and power grid operators. The situation underscores regional vulnerabilities, prompting Nordic countries to assess risks to vital infrastructure.

