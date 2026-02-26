Mizoram's Ambitious Budget: Boosting Agriculture and Combating Drug Trafficking

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has unveiled an ambitious budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal, totaling Rs 17,469.91 crore, with a strong emphasis on bolstering agriculture and social infrastructure.

The state's flagship 'Bana Kaih' scheme will continue to empower farmers, allocating Rs 350 crore, including Rs 150 crore for key crop procurement. Since the program's inception, loans and financial assistance have reached numerous beneficiaries, reflecting committed support to the agricultural community.

Addressing drug trafficking, the budget introduces a new 'Anti-Narcotics Activities' head, dedicated to enforcement and awareness. Additionally, the healthcare sector sees significant investments, including a substantial Rs 803.74 crore loan from the Asian Development Bank, leading to enhanced healthcare services. Fiscal consolidation remains a priority, with measures to strengthen expenditure control and improve GST collection.

(With inputs from agencies.)