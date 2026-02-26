Left Menu

Massive Blaze Engulfs Ohio Hog Farm, Decimating Livestock

A devastating fire at Fine Oak Farms in London, Ohio, killed around 6,000 hogs. Firefighters battled strong winds hampering their efforts to control the blaze that affected two major agricultural buildings. An investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office is underway. No human casualties were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:57 IST
A devastating fire swept through Fine Oak Farms in London, Ohio, resulting in the deaths of approximately 6,000 hogs, according to Chief Brian Bennington of the Central Townships Joint Fire District.

The blaze, which sent a towering column of smoke skyward, engulfed two of the complex's five large agricultural buildings. Firefighters from multiple departments were summoned to combat the spreading flames, driven by sustained 20 mph winds and gusts up to 35 mph.

In the face of limited water supply in the rural setting, extensive water shuttle operations were required, taking five hours to bring the fire under control. The Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the incident, with no arson suspected at present. Fortunately, no people were injured.

