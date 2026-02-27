Left Menu

Revolutionizing Fisheries: A New Governance Framework for the Bay of Bengal

The Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO) has proposed a transformative framework for fisheries governance in the Bay of Bengal region. It aims to center small-scale fishers in national policies, enhance sustainability, and address the urgent need to update aging fishing fleets with durable materials and circular economy practices.

The Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO) has called for overhaul in fisheries governance in the Bay of Bengal, highlighting the need for member countries to create national action plans centering on small-scale fisheries.

The call was made during the Sub-Committee on Fisheries Management meeting, organized by the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Proposals emphasized regional collaboration to reshape policies in India, Bangladesh, Maldives, and Sri Lanka, aligning with small-scale fishers' sustainability.

Critically, it addressed the aging fishing fleet, stressing the need for modern, durable vessels and circular economy practices while promoting women's economic opportunities within fisheries. Furthermore, it advocated for the use of digital tools and AI in monitoring, and joint assessments to prevent overfishing and sustain marine resources.

