Coal India Gears Up for Summer Surge with Robust Coal Reserves

Coal India Limited assures readiness to tackle summer's increased coal demand with substantial reserves. They maintain a three-tier buffer—pithead stock, thermal power plant inventory, and ready-to-extract reserves—to ensure supply stability during peak demand. The strategy aims to minimize import dependence amidst rising international coal prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 14:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) has declared its preparedness to handle a possible spike in summer coal demand, emphasizing assured domestic fuel supply amid rising power consumption. The company underscores a robust three-tier buffer across the supply chain, ensuring coal availability ahead of the peak demand season.

As of late February, CIL's subsidiaries held an impressive 115 million tonnes of coal at pitheads, with projections indicating further increases by the fiscal year's end. This substantial reserve is crucial as power plants gear up to meet the surging electricity demands that accompany India's scorching summer months.

With coal stocks at thermal power plants peaking at nearly 55 million tonnes and additional reserves of 5.5 million tonnes in transit, CIL reassures a comfortable supply to power sectors and industries. The move also aims to curtail imports amid February's high international coal prices, ensuring stable energy supply for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

