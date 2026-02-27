Andhra Pradesh Goes Green with 200 Biogas Plants

The Andhra Pradesh government has officially sanctioned the establishment of 200 TPD compressed biogas plants by Chroma-Ator Power Products Pvt Ltd in the Palnadu district. This move aligns with the state's commitment to the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2024, facilitating clean energy expansion.

The approval entails leasing revenue lands to the company, according to state provisions. Special Chief Secretary of the Energy Department, K Vijayanand, confirmed this development, noting its role in boosting the state's position as a clean energy hub. The project seeks to enhance Andhra Pradesh's renewable energy capacity and draw investments totaling nearly Rs 10,000 crore.

Given Andhra Pradesh's agrarian population, there's notable potential in biofuel production, leveraging agricultural outputs like sugarcane and maize. Concurrently, initiatives like 'Clean Andhra Pradesh' aim to bolster waste management through public participation, further supporting biofuel plants' establishment. The project by Chroma-Ator Power Products is expected to conclude within two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)