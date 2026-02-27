Left Menu

European Stocks Soar Despite Global Trade and AI Jitters

European shares surged to record levels, marking eight consecutive months of gains. Despite concerns surrounding AI disruptions and global tariffs, robust corporate updates boosted investor confidence. Key movers included Swiss Re, Delivery Hero, and BASF, reflecting varied market impacts. Earnings forecasts improved, although challenges persist in specific sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 15:49 IST
European Stocks Soar Despite Global Trade and AI Jitters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares reached new heights on Friday, poised for eight monthly gains in a row. Corporate updates exceeded expectations, outweighing concerns over AI disruptions and global tariffs. The STOXX 600 climbed to 635.04 points, with a 0.3% rise.

Despite early-year anxiety over AI and U.S. tariffs under President Trump, European markets displayed resilience. Positive reports from heavyweights like HSBC, Nestle, and Capgemini fueled optimism, as the STOXX 600 targets its longest winning streak since 2012-2013.

Swiss Re jumped 3.6% after robust net profit growth, while Delivery Hero dipped 6.3% amid stiff competition. Meanwhile, IAG shares fell despite beating profit forecasts, affected by climbing crude prices. Market fluctuations add complexity as sectors face ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors Trigger Panic in Kolkata: Earthquake Ripples Across City

Tremors Trigger Panic in Kolkata: Earthquake Ripples Across City

 India
2
Greens Surge Ahead: A New Political Landscape Challenges Labour

Greens Surge Ahead: A New Political Landscape Challenges Labour

 Global
3
Judicial Integrity vs. Politically Charged Incarceration: The Kejriwal Case

Judicial Integrity vs. Politically Charged Incarceration: The Kejriwal Case

 India
4
Tragic Dispute Over WhatsApp Image Ends in Fatal Stabbing

Tragic Dispute Over WhatsApp Image Ends in Fatal Stabbing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026