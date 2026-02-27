European Stocks Soar Despite Global Trade and AI Jitters

European shares reached new heights on Friday, poised for eight monthly gains in a row. Corporate updates exceeded expectations, outweighing concerns over AI disruptions and global tariffs. The STOXX 600 climbed to 635.04 points, with a 0.3% rise.

Despite early-year anxiety over AI and U.S. tariffs under President Trump, European markets displayed resilience. Positive reports from heavyweights like HSBC, Nestle, and Capgemini fueled optimism, as the STOXX 600 targets its longest winning streak since 2012-2013.

Swiss Re jumped 3.6% after robust net profit growth, while Delivery Hero dipped 6.3% amid stiff competition. Meanwhile, IAG shares fell despite beating profit forecasts, affected by climbing crude prices. Market fluctuations add complexity as sectors face ongoing challenges.

