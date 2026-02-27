Left Menu

India's Battle Against Addiction: A Nation Mobilizes

The Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan has reached 25 crore people, targeting youth and women. Launched in 2020, it partners with institutions like Patanjali Yog and Brahmakumaris. Union Minister Virendra Kumar highlights the urgency, with personal stories illustrating addiction's impact on individuals and families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:08 IST
India's Battle Against Addiction: A Nation Mobilizes
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push towards eradicating drug addiction, the Centre's 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' has reportedly reached out to 25 crore people across India. Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, announced this milestone on Friday.

The campaign, launched in 2020, encompasses efforts across 16 lakh locations, focusing primarily on educational institutions. Key collaborators, including Patanjali Yog, Brahmakumaris, and Art of Living, have played a vital role in spreading the message of a drug-free India.

Addressing the grim realities of addiction, Kumar shared insights from his visit to a de-addiction center, where he encountered students from esteemed educational backgrounds. The campaign underscores the need for widespread awareness and individual engagement to combat the pervasive influence of peer pressure and its devastating impact on families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

 India
2
Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

 Global
3
Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, comfortably crossing USD 4 trillion-mark: CEA Nageswaran.

Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, com...

 Global
4
Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026