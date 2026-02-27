India's Battle Against Addiction: A Nation Mobilizes

In a significant push towards eradicating drug addiction, the Centre's 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' has reportedly reached out to 25 crore people across India. Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, announced this milestone on Friday.

The campaign, launched in 2020, encompasses efforts across 16 lakh locations, focusing primarily on educational institutions. Key collaborators, including Patanjali Yog, Brahmakumaris, and Art of Living, have played a vital role in spreading the message of a drug-free India.

Addressing the grim realities of addiction, Kumar shared insights from his visit to a de-addiction center, where he encountered students from esteemed educational backgrounds. The campaign underscores the need for widespread awareness and individual engagement to combat the pervasive influence of peer pressure and its devastating impact on families.

