Left Menu

Earthood Services Withdraws IPO Plans Amid Unspecified Reasons

Earthood Services, based in Gurugram and specializing in carbon validation and verification, has retracted its draft IPO filed in June last year. The offer was intended to be an offer-for-sale of up to 62.9 lakh shares. Withdrawal reasons remain undisclosed according to the latest update with Sebi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Earthood Services, a company providing carbon validation, verification, and ESG advisory services, has retracted its initial public offering (IPO) plan. This development follows the company's refiling of the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with Sebi last June, aiming to sell up to 62.9 lakh equity shares entirely as an offer-for-sale.

The decision to withdraw the IPO, initially lodged to raise capital through an offer-for-sale by the promoters, remains unexplained as per the recent update from Sebi. No component of fresh issue was included in this offering, marking a notable step back for the company's financial strategy.

Earthood Services, which also provides advisory services on farmer producer organizations, continues to cater both domestic and international markets. The withdrawal is yet to be elaborated upon, leaving industry observers and potential investors speculating about underlying reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Prominent Militant Leader Surrenders Amid Ongoing Tensions in Meghalaya

Prominent Militant Leader Surrenders Amid Ongoing Tensions in Meghalaya

 India
2
Govt temporarily discontinues rice fortification under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, citing shelf-life concerns.

Govt temporarily discontinues rice fortification under PM Garib Kalyan Anna ...

 Global
3
Pressure and Politics: The Untold Story of an IPS Officer

Pressure and Politics: The Untold Story of an IPS Officer

 India
4
Daring Escape: Accused Phone Snatcher Flees Police Custody

Daring Escape: Accused Phone Snatcher Flees Police Custody

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026