Left Menu

Sebi Mandates Social Media Transparency for Regulated Entities

Sebi requires entities regulated by it to disclose their registered name and registration number on social media. This step aims to help investors identify content from regulated entities, aiding transparency and protection. New norms will be effective from May 1, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:35 IST
Sebi Mandates Social Media Transparency for Regulated Entities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced a mandate for all its regulated entities and their agents to prominently display their registered names and registration numbers on social media platforms when posting content related to the securities market.

This directive, announced on Thursday, encompasses a wide range of market participants, including stock brokers, mutual funds, asset management companies (AMCs), investment advisers, research analysts, alternative investment funds (AIFs), portfolio managers, and other intermediaries. By distinguishing content uploaded by regulated entities from that of unregistered individuals, the initiative seeks to bolster transparency and investor protection.

The new regulations will be implemented from May 1, 2026, requiring entities with a single registration to display pertinent information directly on their social media handles, while those with multiple registrations must offer a comprehensive web link for registration details. This move aims to streamline investment processes and ensure investor confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Sector Struggles Amid Mixed Market Open

Tech Sector Struggles Amid Mixed Market Open

 Global
2
India and Israel Forge Special Strategic Partnership

India and Israel Forge Special Strategic Partnership

 Israel
3
Strategic Deployment: CAPF Companies Gear Up for Bengal Polls

Strategic Deployment: CAPF Companies Gear Up for Bengal Polls

 India
4
Dark Web Bust: LSD Traffickers Caught in Jharkhand

Dark Web Bust: LSD Traffickers Caught in Jharkhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026