Uttar Pradesh Revenue Surge: Meeting the Targets with Innovation

In a high-level meeting on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assessed the updated financial status of the state's tax and non-tax revenue receipts up to February in the fiscal year 2025-26. He reviewed targets and achievements across various departments such as GST, VAT, Excise, and Transport.

Addressing the critical role of revenue growth in driving the state's development, the Chief Minister urged departments to enhance their efforts through transparency, efficiency, and innovation. According to the government's report, Rs 1,96,177 crore was collected against an annual target of Rs 2,95,000 crore by February 2026.

Significant improvements in tax compliance were achieved through initiatives such as the GST 2.0 system and AI-based risk analysis. Additionally, outreach programs and strict monitoring helped control fake ITC claims and increase revenue recovery, ensuring a more robust financial framework for Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)