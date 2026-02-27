Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Revenue Surge: Meeting the Targets with Innovation

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, reviewed tax and non-tax revenue status, emphasizing growth's role in state development. Targets focus on transparency and innovation. By February 2026, Rs 1,96,177 crore revenue collected against Rs 2,95,000 crore target. Initiatives include GST 2.0 and AI-based risk analysis to improve tax compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-02-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 22:28 IST
Uttar Pradesh Revenue Surge: Meeting the Targets with Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-level meeting on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assessed the updated financial status of the state's tax and non-tax revenue receipts up to February in the fiscal year 2025-26. He reviewed targets and achievements across various departments such as GST, VAT, Excise, and Transport.

Addressing the critical role of revenue growth in driving the state's development, the Chief Minister urged departments to enhance their efforts through transparency, efficiency, and innovation. According to the government's report, Rs 1,96,177 crore was collected against an annual target of Rs 2,95,000 crore by February 2026.

Significant improvements in tax compliance were achieved through initiatives such as the GST 2.0 system and AI-based risk analysis. Additionally, outreach programs and strict monitoring helped control fake ITC claims and increase revenue recovery, ensuring a more robust financial framework for Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Floats Idea of 'Friendly Takeover' of Cuba

Trump Floats Idea of 'Friendly Takeover' of Cuba

 United States
2
Jammu and Kashmir Enforce New Measures to Curb Illegal Mining

Jammu and Kashmir Enforce New Measures to Curb Illegal Mining

 India
3
U.S. Lifts Sanctions Amid Sahel Re-Engagement with Mali

U.S. Lifts Sanctions Amid Sahel Re-Engagement with Mali

 Senegal
4
U.S. Producer Prices Surge Amid Tariff Impact and Inflation Concerns

U.S. Producer Prices Surge Amid Tariff Impact and Inflation Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026