Dhankhar Attends Bhasma Aarti, Calls for National Unity

In a heartfelt visit to the revered Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar attended the sacred Bhasma Aarti, where he prayed for the nation's progress and prosperity.

Speaking to ANI, Dhankhar made a fervent appeal to the public to rise above personal grievances such as ego and hatred, advocating for a healthier, happier populace. His message aimed at fostering national unity and spirit.

Dwelling on his agricultural roots, Dhankhar expressed profound appreciation for the sacrifices made by farmers and military personnel. Highlighting his departure from office in July 2025, he cited health concerns and adherence to medical guidance as motivating factors for his resignation.