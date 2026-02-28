Left Menu

Significant Quake Hits New Britain Region

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Papua New Guinea's New Britain region, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 12:09 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 12:09 IST
Significant Quake Hits New Britain Region
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake has hit the New Britain region of Papua New Guinea, according to reports from the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The seismic event was recorded to have taken place at a depth of 10 kilometers, or 6.2 miles, GFZ stated.

Further assessments on the impact of the earthquake are yet to be made public as officials continue to gather information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu & Kashmir Poised for Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph

Jammu & Kashmir Poised for Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph

 Global
2
Protests Erupt After Mysterious Death of Inmate in Bihar Jail

Protests Erupt After Mysterious Death of Inmate in Bihar Jail

 India
3
Trump Urges Iranian People to 'Take Over' Amid US Operations

Trump Urges Iranian People to 'Take Over' Amid US Operations

 Global
4
Delhi's Nutrition Initiative: A New Dawn for Children's Health

Delhi's Nutrition Initiative: A New Dawn for Children's Health

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026