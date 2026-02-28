Significant Quake Hits New Britain Region

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake has hit the New Britain region of Papua New Guinea, according to reports from the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The seismic event was recorded to have taken place at a depth of 10 kilometers, or 6.2 miles, GFZ stated.

Further assessments on the impact of the earthquake are yet to be made public as officials continue to gather information.

(With inputs from agencies.)