Significant Quake Hits New Britain Region
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Papua New Guinea's New Britain region, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 12:09 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 12:09 IST
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake has hit the New Britain region of Papua New Guinea, according to reports from the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
The seismic event was recorded to have taken place at a depth of 10 kilometers, or 6.2 miles, GFZ stated.
Further assessments on the impact of the earthquake are yet to be made public as officials continue to gather information.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- earthquake
- New Britain
- Papua New Guinea
- GFZ
- 5.6 magnitude
- depth
- geosciences
- quake
- seismology
- report