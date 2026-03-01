Emergency IAEA Meeting Over Iran Strikes: What's Next?
The International Atomic Energy Agency's board of governors will convene an emergency meeting on Monday to address recent U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. This session, requested by Russia, precedes an already scheduled quarterly meeting focused on Iran's nuclear program, amid no confirmed strikes on nuclear facilities.
- Country:
- Austria
The International Atomic Energy Agency's board of governors is set to convene an emergency meeting on Monday at 9 a.m. (0800 GMT) to discuss recent U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran, according to a statement from the U.N. nuclear watchdog.
This urgent gathering comes at the behest of Russia and will occur one hour before the board's long-planned quarterly meeting, which already includes Iran's nuclear program on its agenda. Despite the heightened tensions, diplomats note there is no evidence that Iranian nuclear facilities were targeted in the Saturday strikes.
The request for this unscheduled discussion underscores the international concern over the escalating situation in Iran and the potential implications for nuclear security and regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Turbulent Times: US-Israel Alliance Marks New Era in Middle Eastern Politics
Iranian diplomat tells UN Security Council that hundreds of civilians have been killed and wounded in US-Israel strikes, reports AP.
Epic Fury: US-Israel's Bold Strike Against Iran
Chaos Unfolds: Ayatollah Khamenei Assassinated Amid Escalating US-Israel Strike on Iran
U.S. and Israel's Coalition Strike: A Turning Point in Middle East Power Dynamics