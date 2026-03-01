Emergency IAEA Meeting Over Iran Strikes: What's Next?

The International Atomic Energy Agency's board of governors is set to convene an emergency meeting on Monday at 9 a.m. (0800 GMT) to discuss recent U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran, according to a statement from the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

This urgent gathering comes at the behest of Russia and will occur one hour before the board's long-planned quarterly meeting, which already includes Iran's nuclear program on its agenda. Despite the heightened tensions, diplomats note there is no evidence that Iranian nuclear facilities were targeted in the Saturday strikes.

The request for this unscheduled discussion underscores the international concern over the escalating situation in Iran and the potential implications for nuclear security and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)