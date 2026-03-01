Struggle for Shelter: Israel's Civilian Resilience Amid Missile Strikes

As Iran unleashed a barrage of missiles following a US-Israel coordinated offensive, central Israel saw communities repeatedly taking refuge in shelters. This has placed significant stress on infrastructure, especially in less affluent areas lacking adequate protective facilities.

In Jaffa, Tel Aviv's mixed Arab-Jewish community, individuals of diverse backgrounds huddled together beneath a public park. Muslims were compelled to break their Ramadan fast in the shelters, while others exchanged news updates in a show of unity amidst the chaos. The ongoing conflict, which forms part of a series of skirmishes involving Iran, continues to test Israeli resolve.

Despite efforts by rescue services and air defenses, the attacks have resulted in casualties, including fatalities. However, the disparity in shelter access, especially among the Bedouin minority and rural communities, remains a pressing concern. The national alert has triggered cancellations and a heightened state of vigilance as the nation grapples with the enduring threat.