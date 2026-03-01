Left Menu

Pioneering IVF Technology Sets New Benchmark for Jersey Cattle Breeding in Himachal Pradesh

The IVF Lab in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, is revolutionizing livestock development by using advanced reproductive biotechnology for rapid genetic advancement in Jersey cattle. This innovative approach facilitates the conservation and propagation of superior breeds, enhancing milk productivity and income for farmers.

In an unprecedented breakthrough for Himachal Pradesh's livestock sector, the IVF laboratory at Banuri in Palampur has achieved significant progress in Jersey cattle breeding using advanced reproductive biotechnology. This development, highlighted by the successful use of Advanced Reproductive Technology for Genetic Excellence, was announced in an official statement.

The process utilized ultrasound-guided oocyte collection from high genetic merit donor Jersey cows, with subsequent in vitro fertilization using semen from genetically superior bulls. The embryos, cultured under controlled lab conditions, were transferred into surrogate cows, resulting in progenies retaining elite genetic traits. The technology has accelerated the multiplication of valuable cattle genetics, enhancing milk yield and farmer income, noted Dr. Ajay Choudhary, Joint Director, Animal Husbandry, Palampur.

Since its initiation in January 2025, the IVF Lab has successfully transferred numerous embryos and achieved confirmed pregnancies, leading to the birth of high genetic merit calves. This success story represents a transformative leap in genetic improvement, fostering enhanced dairy productivity in the region. Plans are underway to strengthen the PT Jersey Project with progeny integration into breeding and milk production initiatives.

