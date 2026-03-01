Left Menu

Tanker Hit: Oil Spill Threatens Oman Coastline

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker MKD VYOM was struck by a projectile off the coast of Oman, according to two maritime security sources. The vessel was 44.4 nautical miles northwest of Muscat. V Ships, the commercial ship management group for the tanker, did not comment immediately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-03-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 17:51 IST
Tanker Hit: Oil Spill Threatens Oman Coastline
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

An oil tanker registered under the Marshall Islands, named MKD VYOM, was reportedly struck by a projectile as it sailed off the coast of Oman, according to two maritime security sources on Sunday.

The incident occurred approximately 44.4 nautical miles northwest of Muscat. Despite the urgency of the situation, representatives from V Ships, the commercial ship management group responsible for the vessel, have not yet issued a statement.

While the exact cause and potential consequences of the strike remain unclear, concerns over an oil spill impacting the surrounding maritime environment loom large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Owaisi Condemns US-Israel Strikes on Iran: Calls for India's Intervention

Owaisi Condemns US-Israel Strikes on Iran: Calls for India's Intervention

 India
2
South Africa's Solid Batting Performance in Innings

South Africa's Solid Batting Performance in Innings

 India
3
'Usually, ministers compete with each other in good work, in DMK regime ministers compete in scams,' alleges PM Modi at Madurai NDA rally.

'Usually, ministers compete with each other in good work, in DMK regime mini...

 India
4
Innovative Governance Unveiled: Transforming Districts for a Viksit Bharat

Innovative Governance Unveiled: Transforming Districts for a Viksit Bharat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026