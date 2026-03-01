Tanker Hit: Oil Spill Threatens Oman Coastline

An oil tanker registered under the Marshall Islands, named MKD VYOM, was reportedly struck by a projectile as it sailed off the coast of Oman, according to two maritime security sources on Sunday.

The incident occurred approximately 44.4 nautical miles northwest of Muscat. Despite the urgency of the situation, representatives from V Ships, the commercial ship management group responsible for the vessel, have not yet issued a statement.

While the exact cause and potential consequences of the strike remain unclear, concerns over an oil spill impacting the surrounding maritime environment loom large.

(With inputs from agencies.)