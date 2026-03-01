Left Menu

Nadda Accuses TMC of Aiding Infiltrators in Bengal

Union minister JP Nadda criticized the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal for allegedly aiding infiltrators, claiming it could make original inhabitants a minority. He accused TMC of corruption and failing to implement Ayushman Bharat, affecting 40 lakh families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Krishnanagar | Updated: 01-03-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 17:57 IST
Nadda Accuses TMC of Aiding Infiltrators in Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

During a rally in Nadia district, Union minister JP Nadda accused the Mamata Banerjee government of aiding infiltrators, potentially turning West Bengal's original inhabitants into a minority.

Nadda alleged that the state's law and order situation under the TMC is deteriorating, describing the party as synonymous with terror, Muslim appeasement, and corruption.

He criticized the TMC government's refusal to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme, depriving nearly 40 lakh families of healthcare benefits, and pledged immediate implementation if the BJP gains power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
'People have decided to bring to power NDA govt in TN,' says PM Modi at Madurai rally, assures clean, efficient governance.

'People have decided to bring to power NDA govt in TN,' says PM Modi at Madu...

 India
2
Jack Dempsey's Surprising Six Nations Comeback

Jack Dempsey's Surprising Six Nations Comeback

 Global
3
Urgent Call for Action: Protecting Bihari Diaspora in West Asia

Urgent Call for Action: Protecting Bihari Diaspora in West Asia

 India
4
Tamil Nadu kept Cong out of power for 6 decades, you are first state to become 'Congress-mukt': PM Modi in Madurai.

Tamil Nadu kept Cong out of power for 6 decades, you are first state to beco...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026