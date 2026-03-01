Nadda Accuses TMC of Aiding Infiltrators in Bengal
Union minister JP Nadda criticized the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal for allegedly aiding infiltrators, claiming it could make original inhabitants a minority. He accused TMC of corruption and failing to implement Ayushman Bharat, affecting 40 lakh families.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Krishnanagar | Updated: 01-03-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 17:57 IST
- Country:
- India
During a rally in Nadia district, Union minister JP Nadda accused the Mamata Banerjee government of aiding infiltrators, potentially turning West Bengal's original inhabitants into a minority.
Nadda alleged that the state's law and order situation under the TMC is deteriorating, describing the party as synonymous with terror, Muslim appeasement, and corruption.
He criticized the TMC government's refusal to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme, depriving nearly 40 lakh families of healthcare benefits, and pledged immediate implementation if the BJP gains power.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee trying to turn Bengal into hub of infiltrators, there's no law and order here: Union minister JP Nadda in Nadia.
TMC stands for 'Terror, Muslim appeasement, Corruption': JP Nadda at BJP rally in West Bengal's Nadia.
Mamata Banerjee didn't allow Ayushman Bharat in Bengal, depriving nearly 40 lakh families of free treatment: Union Health Minister Nadda.
West Bengal's original inhabitants will become minority as TMC govt helping infiltrators: JP Nadda at BJP's Nadia rally.
Mamata didi provided protection to infiltrators by helping them obtain fake documents, alleges BJP chief Nitin Nabin in West Bengal.