Nadda Accuses TMC of Aiding Infiltrators in Bengal

During a rally in Nadia district, Union minister JP Nadda accused the Mamata Banerjee government of aiding infiltrators, potentially turning West Bengal's original inhabitants into a minority.

Nadda alleged that the state's law and order situation under the TMC is deteriorating, describing the party as synonymous with terror, Muslim appeasement, and corruption.

He criticized the TMC government's refusal to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme, depriving nearly 40 lakh families of healthcare benefits, and pledged immediate implementation if the BJP gains power.

