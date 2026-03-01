Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Conflict

Brent crude oil prices surged by 10% to approximately $80 a barrel on Sunday, as traders reacted to U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran, igniting fears of a new conflict in the Middle East.

The global oil benchmark, already on an upward trajectory this year, touched $73 a barrel last Friday—the highest since July—fuelled by concerns over potential escalated attacks.

The strategic Strait of Hormuz, through which over 20% of global oil is transported, has seen a halt in shipping activities after Iran issued warnings, prompting a potential crisis in oil supply and significant price hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)