Left Menu

Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Conflict

Brent crude oil surged 10%, potentially reaching $100 a barrel, following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. The Strait of Hormuz's closure exacerbates the crisis, as it's crucial for 20% of global oil transportation. Analysts predict continued price hikes despite OPEC+'s modest output increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 20:22 IST
Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brent crude oil prices surged by 10% to approximately $80 a barrel on Sunday, as traders reacted to U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran, igniting fears of a new conflict in the Middle East.

The global oil benchmark, already on an upward trajectory this year, touched $73 a barrel last Friday—the highest since July—fuelled by concerns over potential escalated attacks.

The strategic Strait of Hormuz, through which over 20% of global oil is transported, has seen a halt in shipping activities after Iran issued warnings, prompting a potential crisis in oil supply and significant price hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Exams: Kerala's 'KITE-QTrack' App for Transparent Testing

Revolutionizing Exams: Kerala's 'KITE-QTrack' App for Transparent Testing

 India
2
PM Modi Rallies Against DMK: Corruption, Dynasty Politics and Tamil Pride

PM Modi Rallies Against DMK: Corruption, Dynasty Politics and Tamil Pride

 India
3
Tensions Rise: Oil Tanker Attack off Oman Amidst Middle East Turmoil

Tensions Rise: Oil Tanker Attack off Oman Amidst Middle East Turmoil

 India
4
Sports and Travel Crippled Amid Middle East Tensions

Sports and Travel Crippled Amid Middle East Tensions

 Qatar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026