Tensions Escalate: Middle East Faces Uncertainty After Major Strikes

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israel launched a new wave of strikes on Tehran, prompting Iran to respond with missile barrages. The assaults come in the aftermath of the assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, plunging the Middle East and global economy into uncertainty.

The U.S., supporting Israel, aimed to dismantle Iran's nuclear capabilities and missile program. President Donald Trump suggested that the Iranian leadership is open to talks, despite ongoing military confrontations.

The strategic Strait of Hormuz's closure exacerbated energy concerns, translating into looming price hikes. Regional instability highlights the profound risk involved in the operations, as international and domestic ramifications unfold amid military confrontations.