Tragedy Strikes Holi Celebration: Two Teens Drown in Local Lake

Two teenagers tragically drowned in a lake on Tuesday while celebrating the Holi festival, according to the local police. The boys, both 17 and first-year intermediate students, encountered difficulties while swimming in 'Panthulu Cheruvu', located in Vishwakarma Colony.

Despite their enthusiasm for the festive occasion, neither teenager was adept at swimming, leading to the unfortunate incident around 2:30 PM. Efforts to save them were unsuccessful, and their lifeless bodies were retrieved by the Disaster Response Force team.

The bodies have since been transported to a nearby state-run hospital for postmortem examinations. Local authorities have registered a case at the Suraram Police Station and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)