Tragedy Strikes Holi Celebration: Two Teens Drown in Local Lake

Two 17-year-old students drowned in a lake while celebrating Holi in Vishwakarma Colony. Neither was proficient in swimming, leading to their tragic deaths. The Disaster Response Force retrieved their bodies, and a case has been registered by local police. The bodies await postmortem examinations at a state hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-03-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two teenagers tragically drowned in a lake on Tuesday while celebrating the Holi festival, according to the local police. The boys, both 17 and first-year intermediate students, encountered difficulties while swimming in 'Panthulu Cheruvu', located in Vishwakarma Colony.

Despite their enthusiasm for the festive occasion, neither teenager was adept at swimming, leading to the unfortunate incident around 2:30 PM. Efforts to save them were unsuccessful, and their lifeless bodies were retrieved by the Disaster Response Force team.

The bodies have since been transported to a nearby state-run hospital for postmortem examinations. Local authorities have registered a case at the Suraram Police Station and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

