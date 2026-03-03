Left Menu

Chaos Unleashed: Nightclub Shooting in Cincinnati Injures Nine

Two men have been arrested following a shooting at a Cincinnati nightclub, wounding nine people. The incident occurred during a birthday event, with no motive yet identified. The FBI and ATF are aiding the investigation. The Riverfront Live venue has a storied past, once famed for rock concerts.

Updated: 03-03-2026 20:48 IST
Cincinnati Police have announced the arrest of two men following a shooting at a city nightclub over the weekend that left nine individuals injured.

Franeek Cobb, 24, and Derrick Long, 29, were taken into custody and face charges of felonious assault. As of Tuesday morning, the court records do not list any attorneys on behalf of the two accused.

The violent episode unfolded early Sunday morning during a birthday celebration at Riverfront Live, a venue along the Ohio River. Officers arrived on the scene to discover nine wounded attendees, all of whom were swiftly hospitalized and are now in stable condition. The Cincinnati Police Department's homicide unit is collaborating with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in the investigation, seeking to discern the event's motive. Additionally, the Bureau had offered $5,000 for information leading to a suspect's identification. The nightclub has a history of hosting prominent rock acts, previously known as 'Annie's'.

