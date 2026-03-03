Dramatic Turnaround Sees Rajasthan Regals Secure Final Spot

Rajasthan Regals and UP Prometheans have secured their places in the final of the DP World PGTI 72 The League, scheduled for Friday at the Qutab Golf Course. The two teams emerged as top contenders following the fifth round, setting the stage for an exciting final showdown.

In a dramatic turn of events, the Rajasthan Regals found themselves in a neck-and-neck match against the Charminar Champions. Initially on course for an easy victory, the Regals' game was spiced up by the impressive performance of young Manoj S., whose series of birdies prevented the Champions from clinching the game.

The match was ultimately decided by a count-back after both teams tied with 13 match wins. The tie-breaker favored Rajasthan, who surpassed Charminar with a better 'holes up' score, earning them a spot in the nail-biting final.