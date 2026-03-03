Left Menu

Dramatic Turnaround Sees Rajasthan Regals Secure Final Spot

Rajasthan Regals and UP Prometheans reached the DP World PGTI 72 The League final after a tense match against the Charminar Champions. A surprising comeback led by Manoj S. played a crucial role, with the result determined by count-back, securing Rajasthan a place in the final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nuh | Updated: 03-03-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 20:47 IST
Dramatic Turnaround Sees Rajasthan Regals Secure Final Spot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sudan

Rajasthan Regals and UP Prometheans have secured their places in the final of the DP World PGTI 72 The League, scheduled for Friday at the Qutab Golf Course. The two teams emerged as top contenders following the fifth round, setting the stage for an exciting final showdown.

In a dramatic turn of events, the Rajasthan Regals found themselves in a neck-and-neck match against the Charminar Champions. Initially on course for an easy victory, the Regals' game was spiced up by the impressive performance of young Manoj S., whose series of birdies prevented the Champions from clinching the game.

The match was ultimately decided by a count-back after both teams tied with 13 match wins. The tie-breaker favored Rajasthan, who surpassed Charminar with a better 'holes up' score, earning them a spot in the nail-biting final.

TRENDING

1
Sky-High Airline Fares Soar Amidst Middle Eastern Hub Closures

Sky-High Airline Fares Soar Amidst Middle Eastern Hub Closures

 Global
2
DMK Allocates Rajya Sabha Seat to Ally DMDK

DMK Allocates Rajya Sabha Seat to Ally DMDK

 India
3
Controversy Reignited: Bhujbal Denies Pressure to Arrest Thackeray

Controversy Reignited: Bhujbal Denies Pressure to Arrest Thackeray

 India
4
British Couple's Ordeal: Evin Prison Under Siege in Iran

British Couple's Ordeal: Evin Prison Under Siege in Iran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026